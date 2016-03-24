FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt index rises after cabinet reshuffle, Saudi slips
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt index rises after cabinet reshuffle, Saudi slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market extended gains early on Thursday on hopes that a new cabinet could give the economy a boost, while Saudi Arabia’s bourse slipped in line with soft oil prices.

The Egyptian index gained 0.6 percent in the opening minutes of Thursday, adding to its 0.9 percent rise on Wednesday in response to a cabinet reshuffle that appeared to focus on improving economic performance.

Banking veteran Amr el-Garhy was appointed finance minister and Dalia Khorshid, formerly an executive of Orascom Construction, was made investment minister.

Orascom group stocks outperformed again on Thursday; Orascom Construction gained 1.8 percent, and Orascom telecom Media , the most heavily traded stock, rose 1.3 percent.

The Saudi index dropped 0.4 percent as the petrochemical sector pulled back 0.7 percent, although many second-tier stocks favoured by local retail speculators were strong, with Wafa Insurance up 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.