MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt index rises after cabinet reshuffle, Saudi slips

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market extended gains early on Thursday on hopes that a new cabinet could give the economy a boost, while Saudi Arabia’s bourse slipped in line with soft oil prices.

The Egyptian index gained 0.6 percent in the opening minutes of Thursday, adding to its 0.9 percent rise on Wednesday in response to a cabinet reshuffle that appeared to focus on improving economic performance.

Banking veteran Amr el-Garhy was appointed finance minister and Dalia Khorshid, formerly an executive of Orascom Construction, was made investment minister.

Orascom group stocks outperformed again on Thursday; Orascom Construction gained 1.8 percent, and Orascom telecom Media , the most heavily traded stock, rose 1.3 percent.

The Saudi index dropped 0.4 percent as the petrochemical sector pulled back 0.7 percent, although many second-tier stocks favoured by local retail speculators were strong, with Wafa Insurance up 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)