FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may move sideways; few fresh incentives
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 27, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may move sideways; few fresh incentives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in quiet trade on Sunday with few new incentives to trigger buying, after Brent oil recovered most of its intra-day losses on Friday to close above $40 a barrel.

Dubai’s stock index, last at 3,319 points, has technical support on the mid-March low of 3,253 points; any break of the support would trigger a minor double top formed by this month’s highs, pointing to a deeper pull-back.

Kuwait Food Co (Americana) may attract interest after its board recommended a cash dividend of 0.1 dinar per share for 2015 and dividends in kind of 0.133 dinar per share. This compared to a payout of 0.090 dinar for 2014. However, the company also posted a 14.8 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, citing rising costs and declining investment income.

Egypt’s index rose on Wednesday and Thursday last week on hopes that a reshuffled cabinet would boost the economy, but that optimism may fade this week.

Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said on Saturday that U.S. dollar-denominated “Belady” certificates offered by the three largest state-owned banks in recent weeks to Egyptians abroad, in a bid to persuade them to invest their dollar savings in their home country, had seen a very low turnout.

He also said he had pumped $22 billion into the banking system to clear goods piled at ports, but did not give details of where he was obtaining this money or how he would resolve Egypt’s long-term currency shortage. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.