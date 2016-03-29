FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed in early trade; Dubai Parks stabilises
March 29, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed in early trade; Dubai Parks stabilises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as Dubai Parks & Resorts stabilised after plunging in the previous two days, but soft oil prices and global bourses deterred major buying in the region.

The Dubai stock index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,268 points in the first hour, holding technical support on its mid-March low of 3,253 points.

Dubai Parks, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 1.7 percent. It had tumbled more than 10 percent in the past two days after proposing to boost its capital by 1.68 billion dirhams ($458 million) through a rights issue to finance development of a Six Flags theme park.

Abu Dhabi’s index added 0.7 percent as Investment bank jumped its 15 percent limit in unusually heavy trade. Aldar Properties rose 0.8 percent after telling local media that it planned to launch a “major development” on Yas Island. Details would be announced later, it said.

Qatar edged up 0.1 percent as Barwa Real Estate , the most heavily traded stock, gained 2.6 percent but Qatar Commercial Bank slipped 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

