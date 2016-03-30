FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may have firm tone as global bourses climb
March 30, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may have firm tone as global bourses climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Middle East stock markets may have a firm tone on Wednesday as global bourses climb after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated she would not rush into interest rate hikes this year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.4 percent while Brent oil futures have stabilised under $40 a barrel.

Investors will watch to see if Saudi Arabia’s index, which fell 1.5 percent to 6,177 points on Wednesday, confirms a break below its mid-March low of 6,202 points, which would suggest the uptrend since mid-February had ended.

Saudi food company Savola may attract interest after it said the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development would invest $100 million in one of its indirect subsidiaries in Egypt, to bolster the unit’s balance sheet and help it cope with Egypt’s economic problems. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

