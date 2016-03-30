MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, Dubai bounces from support

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet, early trade on Wednesday though Dubai’s index bounced from technical support.

Dubai climbed 0.8 percent to 3,302 points in the first 45 minutes. The index reached a mid-March low of 3,253 points.

GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, rose 2.9 percent after saying it had signed a 100 million pound ($144 million) deal to become an anchor partner in a central London property development. It said this would reflect positively on its financial results in the first or second quarters of this year, but did not elaborate.

Abu Dhabi’s index was flat but Aldar Properties AD>, the most active stock, added 1.5 percent.

Qatar dropped 0.4 percent as Gulf Warehousing retreated 3.1 percent, after soaring last week when the Qatar Central Securities Depository said it had raised the maximum foreign ownership percentage in its shares to 49 percent of capital.

But Qatari Investors Group climbed 1.1 percent in heavy trade. It plans an extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 12 to discuss delisting. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)