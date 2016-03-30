MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed, money flows to UAE

* Dubai index bounces from near technical support

* Shuaa Capital soars in heavy trade

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA jumps before Q4 earnings

* Egypt’s Talaat Mostafa drops after dividend announcement

* Telecom Egypt climbs on Vodafone Egypt payment plan

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Middle East stock markets were mixed on Wednesday as money flowed into bourses in the United Arab Emirates but many markets dropped in shrinking volumes, suggesting some investors were pulling out.

Given the UAE’s diversified economy, its markets are widely seen as relatively well-placed to ride out a looming economic slowdown in the Gulf this year prompted by low oil prices.

Dubai’s index climbed 1.5 percent to 3,325 points, bouncing from near technical support on its mid-March low of 3,253 points.

GFH Financial rose 3.0 percent after saying it had signed a 100 million pound ($144 million) deal to become an anchor partner in a central London property development. It said this would reflect positively on its financial results in the first or second quarters of this year, but did not elaborate.

Shuaa Capital, the most heavily traded stock, jumped its 15 percent daily limit. It has been rebounding from a record low hit earlier this year and has seen unusually heavy volumes this week.

Abu Dhabi’s index gained 1.8 percent as Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA), the most active stock, jumped 12.2 percent before the release of its fourth-quarter earnings, expected early on Thursday. One market source said an Abu Dhabi institutional investor was buying the stock actively.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rose 2.7 percent to 6.57 dirhams after Citigroup raised its target price for the stock to 8.2 dirhams from 7.5 dirhams.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, however, the mood was less positive. The Saudi index rose 0.6 percent but falling trading volume indicated that after the bourse jumped earlier this month in response to the rebound of oil prices to near $40 a barrel, some investors believe the uptrend is ending.

Much of the index’s gain was due to heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries, which rose 1.7 percent.

Hospital operator Middle East Healthcare, which listed on Tuesday, jumped its 10 percent daily limit for a second straight day. Many Saudi stocks are priced cheaply in their initial public offers and rise by their daily limits for several days after listing.

Qatar edged down 0.04 percent as Gulf Warehousing retreated 2.3 percent, after soaring last week when the Qatar Central Securities Depository said it had raised the maximum foreign ownership percentage for its shares to 49 percent of capital.

Egypt’s index fell 1.1 percent as real estate firm Talaat Mostafa dropped 3.7 percent after declaring cash dividends worth a combined 0.145 Egyptian pound per share.

But Telecom Egypt jumped 4.5 percent after a ministry of communications source told Reuters that Vodafone Egypt owed Telecom Egypt 4.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($506.8 million) in deferred profit payments; payment would be made in two instalments, with the first in April.

WEDNESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 6,216 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 1.1 percent to 7,485 points.

DUBAI

* The index climbed 1.5 percent to 3,325 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index gained 1.8 percent to 4,395 points.

QATAR

* The index edged down 0.04 percent to 10,313 points.

KUWAIT

* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,257 points.

OMAN

* The index dropped 1.3 percent to 5,467 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index sank 1.9 percent to 1,140 points.