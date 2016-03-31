MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets set to consolidate, few catalysts

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate on Thursday with few fresh, positive catalysts, and after Brent crude oil futures fell back below $39 a barrel overnight.

Dubai’s index climbed 1.5 percent to 3,325 points on Wednesday, bouncing from near technical support on its mid-March low of 3,253 points.

But most other Gulf bourses were sluggish as shrinking trading volumes indicated that after regional equities jumped earlier this month in response to the rebound of oil prices near $40 a barrel, some investors believe the uptrend is ending.

A monthly Reuters survey of 14 leading Middle East fund managers, published on Thursday, showed 7 percent anticipate raising their equity allocations to the region in the next three months and 14 percent reducing them. In last month’s survey, 36 percent of managers expected to increase exposure to Middle East equities while 7 percent foresaw cutting it.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss of 1.22 billion dirhams ($332.2 million)versus a net loss of 3.63 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014, Reuters calculated using TAQA’s annual financial statements.

But TAQA will not pay a dividend for 2015, the third successive year in which it has not done so, and its shares jumped 12.2 percent on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement, so it may have little further to rise for now.

Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) may attract interest after vice-chairman Faisal al-Ayyar said the company expected revenues to rise by a high single-digit percentage in 2016, after a 4 percent rise in revenues from continuing operations last year.