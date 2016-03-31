FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge down after oil pulls back
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge down after oil pulls back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets edged down early on Thursday in the absence of fresh, positive news, and after oil prices pulled back slightly overnight.

Dubai’s index slipped 0.1 percent in the first hour. Shuaa Capital added a further 1.2 percent in active trade after jumping its 15 percent daily limit on Wednesday, but Union Properties fell 0.8 percent.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) fell 2.2 percent after reporting a narrower fourth-quarter loss of 1.22 billion dirhams ($332.2 million) versus a net loss of 3.63 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014; it declined to pay an annual dividend for the third year in a row. The stock had jumped 12.2 percent on Wednesday ahead of the earnings news.

TAQA’s pull-back helped to depress Abu Dhabi’s index, which lost 0.5 percent. Waha Capital plunged 10 percent as it went ex-dividend.

Qatar dipped 0.3 percent as Gulf Warehousing fell 0.8 percent. It soared last week when the Qatar Central Securities Depository raised the maximum foreign ownership percentage for its shares to 49 percent of capital, but pulled back this week as no rapid, major increase in actual foreign ownership, now at 25.6 percent, materialised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.