MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets pull back after oil slides

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf pulled back in early trade on Sunday as investors reacted to a 4 percent tumble by oil prices at the end of last week by selling shares which had rebounded strongly in the first quarter.

Saudi Arabia will agree to freeze crude oil production levels only if Iran and other major producers do so, the kingdom’s deputy crown prince said in an interview with Bloomberg. Brent crude settled at $38.67 a barrel on Friday; it fell 3 percent for the week but finished the first quarter up 6 percent.

Dubai’s index fell 1.2 percent in the first 50 minutes of trade on Sunday. Arabtec and property developer Union Properties were down 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

“Once traders are convinced that prices have peaked in the so-called speculative stocks, we will see volumes divert back to the big-cap stocks,” said a Dubai-based trader.

Energy-related stocks were the main drag on Abu Dhabi’s index, which slid 0.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) dropped 6.1 percent, erasing most of a 6.5 percent gain which it posted on Thursday after reporting a narrower fourth-quarter loss of 1.22 billion dirhams ($332.2 million) versus a net loss of 3.63 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014.

Qatar’s benchmark was down 1.5 percent as most blue chips were sold. The two most heavily traded stocks, Barwa Real Estate and Vodafone Qatar, each dropped more than 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)