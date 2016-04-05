MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may move sideways as investors eye earnings season

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf may move sideways on Tuesday as investors look ahead to first-quarter earnings reporting season, which is now starting.

Brent oil futures remain weak, slipping 0.4 percent to $37.55 a barrel in early Asian trade. But on Monday most Gulf bourses shrugged off weakness in the oil markets, and economic data for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is modestly positive, with March purchasing managers’ indexes for both countries rising slightly.

Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical, the first company to announce first-quarter results in the Gulf, may rise after the company announced a 62.9 percent jump in profits compered to the same period last year. A note by NCB Capital, published on Monday, affirmed its overweight rating on Advanced with a price target of 45.60 riyals; the stock, last at 40.00 riyals, is up 6.1 percent in 2016.

NCBC has also turned relatively bullish on Yanbu National Petrochemical (Yansab), upgrading the stock to “overweight” from “neutral” with a target of 44.60 riyals. It cited strong operational efficiency, higher gross margins compared to peers and an attractive dividend yield. The stock, last at 38.00 riyals, is up 16.9 percent in 2016.

NCBC also remains overweight on Saudi Industrial Investment Group and Saudi International Petrochemical.

But equity analysts believe the petrochemical sector as a whole continues to face many headwinds.

“Overall, petrochemical prices remained firm during the first quarter of 2016, which is likely to be reflected in healthy revenue of those companies. However, higher fuel costs, from the cut-back in subsidies, will eat away part of the margins,” said a note by Aljazira Capital. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)