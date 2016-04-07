FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise after oil leaps, QNB beats estimates
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 7, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise after oil leaps, QNB beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose early on Thursday after Brent crude oil jumped more than 5 percent to back above $40 a barrel and Qatar National Bank (QNB) beat forecasts slightly with its first-quarter earnings.

QNB rose 1.4 percent to 139.90 riyals after reporting a 7.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 2.9 billion riyals ($796.5 million); analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had expected 2.77 billion and 2.71 billion riyals.

However, the stock faces strong technical resistance at 142.00 riyals, its peaks in February and March. The Qatar stock index climbed 0.9 percent.

Gulf Warehousing was the most heavily traded stock in Qatar and rose 1.8 percent after bourse data showed foreign ownership in the company had increased to 26.2 percent. Late last month, just after the Qatar Central Securities Depository raised the maximum foreign ownership percentage for its shares to 49 percent, foreign ownership was 25.6 percent.

Dubai’s index was up 1.0 percent after an hour of trade in a broad rally, with all of the 10 most heavily traded stocks rising. But telecommunications firm du sank 3.1 percent as it went ex-dividend.

Abu Dhabi added 0.7 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank bounced from technical support on its March lows of 6.32-6.35 dirhams, climbing 3.0 percent to 6.51 dirhams. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.