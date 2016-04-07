MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises with oil, Saudi king's arrival supports Egypt

* Petchems and telecoms lead Saudi index higher

* Drake & Scull leaps in Dubai

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rebounds from chart support

* Qatar National Bank rises after Q1 earnings beat

* Egypt set for Saudi investment boost

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose on Thursday after Brent crude oil jumped more than 5 percent to about $40 a barrel, while hopes for economic benefits from a visit by Saudi Arabia’s king supported that market.

The Saudi index gained 0.7 percent, led higher by petrochemical firms that were lifted by the oil price rise. Saudi Basic Industries rose 1 percent and Saudi Kayan climbed by the same amount after announcing the start of commercial operations at a new butanol plant.

Telecoms company Mobily gained 2.9 percent to 31.60 riyals. An NCB Capital research note described the Saudi telecoms sector as “a safe haven from the impact of oil volatility and lower government spending”, though it gave a “neutral” rating to Mobily, with a target of 31.90 riyals.

Yanbu Cement edged up by 0.2 percent after quarterly net profit dropped 11 percent year on year to 184 million riyals ($50.1 million), roughly in line with expectations.

Dubai’s index was up by 1 percent as all ten of the most heavily traded stocks gained. Builder Drake & Scull , which has been rebounding from a record low in recent weeks, was the most heavily traded and jumped by 11.1 percent.

Telecoms company du, however, slid by 3.1 percent as it went ex-dividend.

Abu Dhabi added 1.2 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank bounced from technical support on its March lows of 6.32-6.35 dirhams, climbing 2.5 percent to 6.48 dirhams.

Qatar gained 1.3 percent, helped by Qatar National Bank’s (QNB) 1.4 percent rise after posting slightly better than expected first-quarter earnings.

Gulf Warehousing again traded heavily after bourse data showed foreign ownership in the company had increased to 26.2 percent. The stock closed 2.3 percent lower on Thursday.

Egypt’s index recovered from early losses to edge into positive territory by the close, up 0.3 percent. Commercial International Bank rose 1.1 percent, but fallers narrowly outnumbered gainers by 78 to 74.

The visit by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is expected to provide Egypt with a fresh inflow of dollars, with the king due to sign a $20 billion deal to finance Egypt’s petroleum needs for the next five years and a $1.5 billion agreement to develop the Sinai region.

However, this aid looks likely to keep Egypt afloat rather than solve its economic problems. A monthly purchasing managers’ survey published this week showed business activity shrank for the sixth straight month in March, with declines in new orders and output causing the biggest contraction in the index for more than two and a half years.

THURSDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.7 percent to 6,258 points.

EGYPT

* The index gained 0.3 percent to 7,479 points.

DUBAI

* The index climbed 1.0 percent to 3,386 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 1.2 percent to 4,352 points.

QATAR

* The index added 1.3 percent to 10,165 points.

KUWAIT

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,230 points.

OMAN

* The index gained 0.6 percent to 5,610 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 1,117 points.