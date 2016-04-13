FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, Saudi bank earnings to boost Gulf; charts positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to rise on Wednesday after oil prices surged and Saudi banks reported better-than-expected earnings, at least temporarily reducing concern about the economic slowdown in the region.

Brent crude jumped 4.3 percent to a four-month high of near $45 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Asian equity markets are up strongly on positive Chinese trade data.

Meanwhile, several Saudi banks reported strong first-quarter profits. National Commercial Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender, posted a 1 percent rise to 2.63 billion riyals ($701.5 million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 2.30 billion riyals and Deutsche Bank, 2.23 billion riyals.

Saudi British Bank posted a 2.4 percent rise to 1.14 billion riyals; three analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an average of 1.01 billion riyals.

The Saudi stock index, last at 6,404 points, is already technically bullish for the near term; trading volume climbed on Tuesday and an uptrend line has formed over the past two weeks. The next chart resistance is on the March peak of 6,525 points.

Dubai, last at 3,474 points, is also technically bullish, having closed above its 200-day average on Tuesday for the first time since August, following a break above its March peak earlier in the week. It now faces no major chart barrier before the October peak of 3,740 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

