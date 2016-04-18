MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf ends firm despite Doha talks' failure; Egypt surges

* Petrochemical shares lead Saudi recovery

* Tasnee and Ma‘aden jump after earnings top forecasts

* But SAFCO slumps as earnings miss estimates

* Dubai recoups early losses

* Egypt climbs to six-month high as foreigners buy

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rebounded in late trade on Monday to close higher despite the collapse of oil producers’ talks in Doha, while Egypt’s bourse surged to a six-month closing high.

The failure of Sunday’s Doha meeting to agree on an oil output freeze was a blow to sentiment in the oil market, and Brent crude tumbled more than 5 percent at one stage. But it later came well off its lows to stand only 2.6 percent down at $42 a barrel.

This was a relief to Gulf bourses, which were also encouraged by some positive first-quarter earnings in Saudi Arabia that suggested the region’s economic slowdown was not hurting corporate profits as much as feared.

The Saudi stock index, which fell as much as 1.6 percent in early trade, rebounded to close 0.2 percent higher, led by the petrochemical sector.

Petrochemical producer National Industrialisation Co (Tasnee) surged 9.8 percent after posting a first-quarter net loss of 94.8 million riyals ($25.3 million), beating analysts’ forecasts of a 272.9 million riyal loss.

NCB Capital attributed the result to higher-than-expected gross margins on the back of improved efficiency and higher operating rates.

But the second largest listed petrochemical producer, Saudi Arabia Fertilisers Co (SAFCO), slumped 3.8 percent to 62.75 riyals after reporting a 51.5 percent decline in net profit to 286 million riyals.

Analysts had expected the unit of Saudi Basic Industries to make 314.6 million riyals. Riyad Capital attributed the fall mainly to lower urea prices and revised its target price for the stock to 70.0 riyals from 80.0, maintaining a “hold” rating.

BANKS ON THE UP

Another commodity producer, Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden), climbed 6.3 percent after reporting a 35.3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 168.9 million riyals versus analysts’ average estimate of just 1.13 million riyals.

Saudi banking sector earnings have mostly been above analysts’ expectations, and Arab National Bank, one of the last in the sector to report, also came in ahead of forecasts.

Its shares rose 1.3 percent after it posted a first-quarter net profit of 749.2 million riyals, a 2.8 percent drop. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 685.8 million riyals.

Other Gulf bourses also bounced from early lows. Dubai’s index was down as much as 2.5 percent but finished 0.1 percent higher.

Builder Drake & Scull, the most heavily traded stock on the bourse, added 3.5 percent. Emirates NBD, the biggest bank, gained 2.5 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.03 percent, helped by banks. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank gained 4.4 percent and First Gulf Bank, the most valuable listed lender, added 0.4 percent.

In Doha, where companies are expected to start reporting earnings at the end of this week, the index added 0.4 percent. Ezdan Holding Group, a real estate developer, rose 1.1 percent.

Cairo’s main index added 1.9 percent to 7,662 point as foreign investors bought shares aggressively, bourse data showed.

Some shares favoured by international fund managers rallied, with Global Telecom Holding and Commercial International Bank surging 4.0 percent and 4.7 percent respectively.

MONDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.2 percent to 6,425 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,525 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.03 percent to 4,557 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 0.4 percent to 10,232 points.

EGYPT

* The index jumped 1.9 percent to 7,662 points.

KUWAIT

* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 5,290 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 1.3 percent to 5,660 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 1,127 points.