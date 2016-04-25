MIDEAST STOCKS-Investors in Saudi eye economic plan, other Gulf shares may weaken

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Arabia’s stock market may trade narrowly on Monday as investors keenly await the release of the highly anticipated long-term economic plan, while other Gulf shares may edge lower after companies reported weak earnings.

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is to announce on Monday afternoon his “Saudi Vision 2030”, a plan to liberate the kingdom from its reliance on oil through steps such as a government efficiency campaign, a bigger role for the private sector, and more aggressive management of the kingdom’s foreign assets to increase returns.

Most regional fund managers believe that some shares, such as healthcare, education and insurance may find some buying interest as the vision may announce privatisation plans for the health and education segment of the government.

“Any knee-jerk reaction in the stock market may be short-lived, because this plan will lay out the road map of what will happen over the mid-to-longer term,” said one asset manager.

The Saudi stock index has recovered most of its heavy losses this year, increasing 19.4 percent over the last three months as investors’ sentiment started to heal as oil prices have seemingly bottomed after plunging to decade lows in January.

Now that quarterly results for Saudi corporates have ended, in general the results surprised to the upside, with certain sectors, such as banks, mostly beating expectations. While other sectors showed pockets of weakness in the kingdom’s economy, especially domestic-focused companies, such as retailers.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, earnings are still rolling in with Kuwait’s biggest telecommunications operator by subscribers Zain , reporting late on Sunday a 9 percent year-on-year fall in first-quarter profit, extending an earnings slump as foreign exchange losses increased.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 37 million dinars ($123 million). Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of 39.11 million dinars and 38.4 million dinars respectively.

Shares in Zain may erase some of the 1.4 percent gains it has achieved over the last week.

Mashreq, Dubai’s third-biggest lender by assets, on Sunday posted an 18.3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as it failed to recoup as many bad debts as it did in the corresponding period of last year. Shares in the bank, which is usually thinly traded, are up 3.8 percent since last week.