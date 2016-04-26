MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi may stay firm after reform news, Gulf eyes earnings

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market may extend gains on Tuesday after Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced an economic overhaul of the oil-dependent kingdom, while investors in the Gulf will take cues from quarterly results.

Price Mohammed unveiled ambitious plans including a restructuring of the government’s Public Investment Fund to make it an international investment power, a planned sale of a stake of less than 5 percent in national oil giant Saudi Aramco, a restructuring of the housing ministry to increase supply of affordable housing, and a “green card” system to give expatriates long-term residence.

There were few details, and big questions remain over the government’s ability to implement the plan. But investors reacted positively to the sense that the government was acting decisively and the Saudi stock index closed 2.5 percent higher at 6,868 points on Monday. It faces technical resistance on the 200-day average, now at 7,031 points.

“The vibes that come out of Vision 2030 are that of reform, dynamism, change and optimism and hence the market’s initial reaction has been euphoric,” said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset maangement at Bahraini firm Securities and Investment Co.

Banks outperformed on Monday because of hopes they will make money from privatisation plans. Other sectors expected to benefit may now be targeted by investors.

“There is a lot of detail to absorb, but in general sectors including mining, banks and healthcare stocks will be of interest,” said Mohammad al Shammasi, head of asset management at Riyadh-based Derayah Financial.

Elsewhere in the Gulf earnings will continue to drive market perforamnce with Dubai’s Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, reporting a 22 percent rise in first-quarter net profit as its rental income grew.

The commercial real estate operator made a net profit of 529 million dirhams ($144.03 million), beating EFG Hermes’ forecast of 451.9 million dirhams.

But telecommunications operator du may be soft after it reported a 1.4 percent fall in first-quarter net profit because it paid a higher rate of tax than a year earlier.

The firm made a net profit of 480.1 million dirhams; analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 480.7 million dirhams and 501.6 million dirhams respectively. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)