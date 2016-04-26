MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back in early trade, Dubai's Emaar Malls surges

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Arabia pulled back early on Tuesday as short-term investors booked profits in stocks which had jumped when Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced economic reforms on Monday. The rest of the Gulf was mixed.

Riyadh’s stock index, which had gained 2.5 percent on Monday, mainly on the back of banks which could win business handling the government’s privatisation plans, was down 0.9 percent after an hour of trade on Tuesday.

Samba Financial Group, lead underwriter of the recent initial public offer of Middle East Healthcare, dropped 5.1 percent after rocketing 9.3 percent on Monday.

But healthcare shares, which could benefit from plans to restructure and privatise the healthcare sector, fared better. Middle East Healthcare added 2.1 percent and Mouwasat, which runs and manages medical centres across the kingdom, rose 1.4 percent.

Regional fund managers said some healthcare, education and insurance shares might benefit from the reforms, which aim to develop those sectors. Al Khaleej Training climbed 1.1 percent.

But because the reforms are long-term, most fund managers do not expect any immediate, extended rally of the overall stock market.

Elsewhere in the Gulf. earnings determined market performance with Dubai’s Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, jumping 6.3 percent after it reported a 22 percent rise in first-quarter net profit as its rental income grew.

The commercial real estate operator made a net profit of 529 million dirhams ($144.03 million), beating EFG Hermes’ forecast of 451.9 million dirhams.

Emaar Properties, which has not yet reported earnings, was up 1.0 percent.

But telecommunications operator du edged down 0.6 percent after it reported a 1.4 percent fall in first-quarter net profit because it paid a higher rate of tax than a year earlier.

The firm made a net profit of 480.1 million dirhams; analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 480.7 million dirhams and 501.6 million dirhams respectively.

Dubai’s main index rise 0.8 percent, but neighbouring Abu Dhabi’s index fell 0.6 percent. First Gulf Bank lost 0.8 percent; FGB is expected to report earnings on Wednesday. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Andrew Heavens)