MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses slip; few positive factors
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 2, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses slip; few positive factors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf fell moderately in early trade on Monday with few fresh, positive factors to trigger buying.

Dubai’s index lost 0.9 percent in the first hour. Emaar Properties rose at the opening but subsequently dropped 0.9 percent; on Sunday, it reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.21 billion dirhams ($330 million). SICO Bahrain had forecast 1.22 billion dirhams.

GFH Financial fell 1.1 percent after it said it had signed a preliminary letter of intent with Abu Dhabi’s Eshraq Properties, under which GFH might sell real estate assets to Eshraq in exchange for Eshraq shares. Eshraq dropped 2.4 percent and was Abu Dhabi’s most heavily traded stock.

Dubai Financial Market slid 3.4 percent after reporting a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on the back of an increase in trading activity.

Abu Dhabi’s index lost 1.0 percent as banks continued falling after last week’s disappointing earnings, but Abu Dhabi National Energy Co gained 1.6 percent in unusually heavy trade.

Sources told Reuters that TAQA was considering whether to sell its overseas oil and gas assets to another Abu Dhabi state-owned entity as it focuses on its core business of power generation and water production; TAQA declined to comment.

Qatar’s index fell 0.6 percent with decliners outnumbering advancers by more than two to one. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
