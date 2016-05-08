MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may edge up on U.S. markets, Saudi reshuffle

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may edge up on Sunday in response to firmer U.S. stock prices and a reorganisation of the government in Saudi Arabia, which could encourage investors there.

Bourses in the region slipped on profit-taking last week but a modest recovery of Wall Street and oil prices on Friday may encourage some cautious buying-back of stocks in the Gulf.

The Saudi reorganisation, which replaced the oil minister and central bank governor and restructured some major ministries, may please local investors who have taken an optimistic stance on the government’s economic reforms - though many fund managers think key questions over the reforms, including finance and implemntation, have not been resolved. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)