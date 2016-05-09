FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Company earnings may support some Gulf markets
May 9, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Company earnings may support some Gulf markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf may gain support on Monday from some positive quarterly earnings, but Saudi Arabia’s bourse may slip as local retail investors book recent gains.

Riyadh’s index is up 6.6 percent over the last four weeks, partly on local investors’ optimism over the economic reform programme. But it closed on Sunday well off its intra-day high, suggesting funds are not chasing the market higher and it is vulnerable to profit-taking by retail investors.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates budget carrier Air Arabia may find buying interest after reporting a 42.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit. Profit was 111.1 million dirhams ($30.3 million) compared with the average of three analysts polled by Reuters of 88.8 million dirhams.

Kuwait’s Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, may reported a 10.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit. Although revenue fell 6.1 percent from a year earlier, profit came in at 13.1 million dinars ($43.5 million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 12.5 million dinars. Shares in Agility arte up 6.4 percent over the last month. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

