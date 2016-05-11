FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate with firm bias
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate with firm bias

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may consolidate with a firm bias on Wednesday after the Brent oil price jumped 4 percent on Tuesday and MSCI’s broad gauge of global stocks climbed nearly 1.1 percent, its best session in about a month.

Some Dubai companies have reported strong first-quarter earnings, though the increases were largely expected. Gulf Navigation posted a 28 percent jump in consolidated profit to 6.3 million dirhams ($1.7 million).

Amlak said total revenue in the quarter climbed to 363 million dirhams from 104 million dirhams a year earlier, although the rise was partly due to 134 million dirhams from the partial sale of land projects.

But Bahrain’s Al Baraka Banking Group reported a 5.1 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to $37.8 million,a deterioration from a 7.3 percent increase for profits in 2015. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.