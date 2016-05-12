FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate, supported by oil
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 12, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate, supported by oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate on Thursday, with a jump in oil prices supporting sentiment but few other positive catalysts to buy before the weekend.

Brent crude futures surged 4.6 percent on Wednesday to near their highest levels this year, but major U.S. stock indexes fell about 1 percent.

Falling trade volumes and the formation of triangle patterns by major Gulf stock indexes over the past few weeks suggest markets may move sideways for some time.

The Saudi index, last at 6,654 points, has immediate technical support at the May low of 6,574 points and resistance at the April peak of 6,699 points.

Dubai’s index, last at 3,329 points, has support around 3,250 points, the March lows, and faces underlying resistance around 3,450 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

