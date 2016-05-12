MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate, supported by oil

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate on Thursday, with a jump in oil prices supporting sentiment but few other positive catalysts to buy before the weekend.

Brent crude futures surged 4.6 percent on Wednesday to near their highest levels this year, but major U.S. stock indexes fell about 1 percent.

Falling trade volumes and the formation of triangle patterns by major Gulf stock indexes over the past few weeks suggest markets may move sideways for some time.

The Saudi index, last at 6,654 points, has immediate technical support at the May low of 6,574 points and resistance at the April peak of 6,699 points.

Dubai’s index, last at 3,329 points, has support around 3,250 points, the March lows, and faces underlying resistance around 3,450 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)