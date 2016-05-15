FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; Dubai builders down after earnings
#Market News
May 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; Dubai builders down after earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Sunday with two Dubai construction firms dropping after reporting first-quarter earnings.

Dubai’s index fell 0.5 percent as Arabtec sank 2.0 percent after its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 46.4 million dirhams ($12.6 million) from 279.8 million dirhams a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a loss of 123.6 million dirhams.

Drake & Scull slid 2.7 percent after reporting a 61 percent fall in profit to 9.8 million dirhams. EFG Hermes had forecast 20.1 million dirhams.

But Saudi Arabia’s index climbed 0.4 percent as miner Ma‘aden, expected to benefit from a drive to develop the industry in the kingdom’s economic reform plan, jumped 6.5 percent.

Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) gained 1.4 percent after chief executive Ahmad al-Ohali told Reuters that the firm would be open to reviving its aborted merger with Sahara Petrochemical or pursuing another target, but only once the kingdom had changed rules governing mergers and acquisitions. Sahara edged up 0.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s index fell 0.7 percent as Aldar Properties lost 2.3 percent.

Qatar inched up 0.2 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services jumped 8.5 percent.

In Oman, Renaissance Services climbed 3.2 percent after jumping its 10 percent daily limit on Thursday, when it said its subsidiary Topaz Energy and Marine were part of a consortium that won a contract to supply and operate 15 vessels for a company in Kazakhstan. Oman’s stock index added 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

