FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may trade narrowly, supported by oil
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may trade narrowly, supported by oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Gulf bourses may trade narrowly on Tuesday as oil prices remain firm but there is a lack of other news to stimulate activity.

Brent crude futures are up 0.5 percent at $49.22 a barrel, near a six-month high of $49.47 reached on Monday. Asian shares have recovered from two-month lows after a rebound in technology giant Apple and oil price gains boosted Wall Street.

But Gulf markets have been trading narrowly over the last week in modest volumes, and activity may not pick up significantly over the next two months, during the holy month of Ramadan and the summer season.

Also, many companies are tapping the bond market, which may distract institutional funds from regional equity markets. Banks including Dubai’s Noor and Saudi Arabia’s Aljazira and AlBilad are in the preliminary stages of arranging Islamic bond issues.

Vodafone Qatar may come under pressure after it posted a net loss of 180 million riyals ($49.5 million) for the three months to March 31, compared to a loss of 66 million riyals a year earlier. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.