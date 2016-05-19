FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may pull back on oil, U.S. rate outlook
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may pull back on oil, U.S. rate outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may retreat moderately on Thursday in response to a pull-back of oil prices and speculation about a U.S. interest rate hike as soon as in June, which has dragged down global bourses.

Trading turnover has shrunk in several Gulf markets over the past couple of weeks - it dropped by about 40 percent in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday - which suggests investors are losing their appetite to push stocks higher for now.

This mood may be reinforced by Brent crude oil’s drop to just above $48.00 per barrel in the past 24 hours from around $49.50, and by a hawkish signal from U.S. Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday.

The prospect of higher U.S. interest rates has pulled emerging Asian stock markets down about 1 percent on Thursday morning, and is negative for rate-sensitive stocks in the Gulf such as real estate firms. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.