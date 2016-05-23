FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses may weaken further after oil slips
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses may weaken further after oil slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf face further downward pressure on Monday after oil prices weakened and as trading volumes shrink ahead of the holy month of Ramadan and the summer holidays.

Brent oil is down 0.5 percent to $48.50 a barrel in Asian trade on a strong U.S. dollar and signs that global crude supply is holding up despite unplanned outages increasing to at least five-year highs.

Local day traders have been leading the stock markets lower since the end of last week, cashing out ahead of Ramadan, which historically sees low volumes in some markets.

On Sunday Dubai's index confirmed a break below technical support on the late March and early May lows of 3,248-3,256 points. That triggered a bearish head & shoulders pattern formed by the highs and lows since March and pointing down to the 2,800-point area.

Saudi Arabia's bourse has also been slipping, pulled down by petrochemical shares which had outperformed over the last month. But some investors are allocating funds to beaten-down retail industry shares.

Retailers Jarir Marketing and Fawaz Alhokair are up 1.7 percent and 25.5 percent since last week. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.