FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have firm tone on oil, global bourses
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 6, 2016 / 5:40 AM / in a year

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have firm tone on oil, global bourses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may have a firm tone on Thursday because of strong oil prices and global markets, and after Saudi Arabia showed signs of pulling out of its slump for now at least.

Brent oil futures rose as high as $52.09 per barrel overnight, the highest since early June, and is now at $51.61, while U.S. and Asian stocks rose on positive U.S. economic data. <ID:nL3N1CC02U]

A rally in petrochemical shares boosted the Saudi index 1.1 percent on Wednesday in rising turnover - a positive near-term technical sign - and that rebound could continue on Thursday, encouraged by firm oil prices.

The positive international environment may encourage some buying-back in markets such as Dubai, where the index pulled back 1.3 percent to 3,362 points on Wednesday, hitting its lowest close in 12 weeks.

It turned technically bearish on Monday when it broke technical support on the August and September lows of 3,430-3,442 points, which is now resistance. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.