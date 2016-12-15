FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets set to drop after U.S., local c.banks raise rates
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 5:51 AM / 8 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets set to drop after U.S., local c.banks raise rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf look set to fall on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and hinted at the risk of a faster pace of tightening next year, causing global bourses and oil prices to drop.

The central banks of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates followed with their own 25 basis point rate hikes. These were expected but may be negative for property-related shares in particular.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.2 percent and Brent oil fell back to a low of $53.52 a barrel overnight, down 7.5 percent since hitting an 18-month peak earlier this week.

The negative impact on Dubai may be hardest because of its greater exposure to foreign funds. On Wednesday, the index fell 1.2 percent to 3,584 points, slipping back below major resistance on its August peak of 3,624 points - a negative technical signal. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.