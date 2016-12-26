FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi may test technical barrier, most of Gulf to consolidate
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 26, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 8 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi may test technical barrier, most of Gulf to consolidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock index may test technical resistance on Monday while other Gulf bourses look set to move sideways in trade thinned by the absence of many foreign investors for year-end holidays.

The Saudi index added 1.5 percent to 7,191 points on Sunday in reaction to Riyadh's modestly expansionary state budget for 2017. It faces technical resistance on this year's peak of 7,235 points, hit earlier this month.

Elsewhere, there is little corporate news to stimulate trading but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Dubai-listed GFH Financial Group may attract interest after Shuaa bought 14 percent of Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of GFH, on Sunday for 9.6 million dinars ($25 million).

GFH has said it intends to list KHCB in Dubai, and Shuaa indicated on Sunday it hoped the listing would proceed. Investors may hope an alliance of the two companies will expedite the listing. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.