FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge up in early trade, petchems buoy Saudi
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 7:43 AM / 8 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge up in early trade, petchems buoy Saudi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Wednesday in line with global bourses, as petrochemical producers led Saudi Arabia's bourse.

The Saudi index, which surged 1.3 percent on Tuesday to a new high for the year, climbed 0.3 percent in the first 15 minutes.

The petrochemical sector index added 0.5 percent after oil prices rose overnight. Relatively small companies in the sector outperformed, with Petrochem up 4.1 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.3 percent on the back of a 1.1 percent gain by telecommunications firm Etisalat. Qatar was up 0.2 percent as Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA> added 1.1 percent.

Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent although Gulf Navigation rose as much as 1.9 percent after it said it had formed a partnership with SeaQuest, a Geneva-based firm providing ship and project management services. Gulf Navigation will use the tie-up to expand its business in these areas around the Middle East and Africa, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.