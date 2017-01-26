MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong global trend may boost Gulf, Egypt

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf and Egypt may generally rise on Thursday in response to a strong global environment, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000 point-level for the first time on Wednesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.7 percent to its highest level since Oct. 11 while Brent crude oil has added 0.9 percent to $55.57 a barrel, though it remains within the range of recent weeks.

Equities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in particular have been in strong uptrends in the past few days.

Egypt, reopening after Wednesday's public holiday, may also be boosted by this week's news that the government was set to sell $4 billion of Eurobonds in three tranches, raising twice as much as targeted when it began a roadshow last week, and at lower yields than initially expected.

That is a vote of confidence from foreign investors in the country and confirmation that it has access to international capital markets to cover its deficits. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)