7 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may move sideways; UAE earnings in line with expectations
February 1, 2017 / 5:51 AM / 7 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may move sideways; UAE earnings in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf may move sideways on Wednesday as oil prices have stalled near $55 a barrel and sluggish global shares offer little positive impetus, while fourth-quarter earnings from large caps in the United Arab Emirates came broadly in line with expectations.

Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties , reported a 3.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 452 million dirhams ($123 million); EFG Hermes had forecast 466.95 million dirhams and SICO Bahrain, 468.95 million dirhams.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted earnings in line with analysts' forecasts.

First Gulf Bank reported an 11 percent fall in net profit to 1.53 billion dirhams, above analysts' average forecast of 1.37 billion dirhams, but it kept its 2016 dividend unchanged and the earnings will not make a difference to the terms of its impending merger with NBAD, so there may be little impact on its share price. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

