7 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Region may be firm with global markets but Qatar's QEWC misses estimates
February 2, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 7 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Region may be firm with global markets but Qatar's QEWC misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stock markets may generally be firm on Thursday because of a positive tone in global equities and oil prices, although Qatar Electricity and Water Co missed fourth-quarter profit estimates, which could dampen that market.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent after rising as much as 0.6 percent at one point to hit its highest level since mid-October. Brent crude oil futures jumped $1.22 a barrel on Wednesday although they have since dropped back 0.4 percent to $56.59.

Holding interest rates steady on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve painted an upbeat picture of the U.S. economy but gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.

Qatar Electricity reported a 13.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 310 million riyals ($85.2 million); EFG Hermes had forecast 386.1 million riyals and QNB Financial Services, 388.2 million riyals. The board proposed paying a 75 percent cash dividend for 2016, the same as for 2015. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

