FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf set to move sideways, few fresh factors
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 6 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf set to move sideways, few fresh factors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf look set to move sideways on Monday with very few fresh factors, domestically or internationally, to stimulate trade.

Low trading volumes and small ranges for most of the region's markets on Sunday suggested some investors are holding off on fresh activity, now that oil prices are stable and the fourth-quarter earnings reporting season is over.

Brent oil futures are at $56.37 a barrel, in the range of the last couple of months, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is flat.

In Saudi Arabia, activity has focused in recent days on small and mid-sized shares and on real estate investment trusts - on Sunday Al Jazira Maten REIT climbed 9.8 percent and Riyad REIT gained 9.4 percent. That pattern may continue for now.

Elsewhere, Qatar's Gulf International Services may drop as the stock trades ex-dividend. The pay-out is 1 riyal per share. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.