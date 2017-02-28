UPDATE 3-Card payment device maker Verifone probes breach - Blog
* Breach limited to about two dozen gas station convenience stores
DUBAI Feb 28 Dubai's stock index outperformed in an otherwise weak Gulf region in early trade on Tuesday as investors bought shares that had recently fallen.
The Dubai index added 0.5 percent, with advancing shares outpacing declining ones by 17 to three. Small-to-mid sized stocks were the top gainers, with Union Properties climbing 4.0 percent. Shares of telecommunications operator Etisalat, the largest stock on Abu Dhabi's exchange, fell 1.1 percent to be the main drag on the index, which was down 0.2 percent.
Qatar's index slipped 0.5 percent, weighed down by banking shares; Qatar National Bank fell 1.6 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index extended the previous session's 1.1 percent decline, dropping 0.3 percent as all but two of the 12 listed banks fell. Saudi British Bank lost 1.2 percent.
Real estate investment trust Riyad REIT was the most heavily traded stock, falling 3.3 percent. On Monday it slumped its 10 percent daily limit. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.