FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate, ex-dividend stocks may weigh on Qatar
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 5 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate, ex-dividend stocks may weigh on Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in small ranges on Tuesday in the absence of fresh factors, though two major shares going ex-dividend in Qatar could weigh on the index there.

Although Wall Street fell slightly overnight because of concern about U.S. President Donald Trump's wiretapping allegations, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent. Oil prices are steady.

Doha Bank and Qatar Electricity & Water go ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Qatar's stock index, which fell 0.9 percent to 10,623 points on Monday, has major technical support around 10,500 points, where the February lows coincide with the December peaks. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.