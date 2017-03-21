MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up in early trade, Aldar climbs in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were marginally higher in quiet, early trade on Tuesday, while Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties climbed after its annual general meeting discussed expansion plans.

The Abu Dhabi stock index gained 0.5 percent as Aldar, the most heavily traded stock, added 0.8 percent. It plans to increase its operating income to 2.2 billion dirhams ($599 million) in 2020 from the current 1.6 billion dirhams, chairman Abubaker al-Khoori told shareholders late on Monday.

Dubai edged up 0.1 percent as GFH Financial , the most active stock, climbed 1.1 percent.

The Saudi Arabian index gained 0.2 percent in the first hour with retailer United Electronics jumping 6.4 percent.

Qatar climbed 0.4 percent on the back of Barwa Real Estate, which added 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)