DUBAI, March 23 Stock markets in the Gulf look
set to stabilise or even see some minor buying-back on Thursday
after the previous day's falls, as oil prices have bounced and
international equities regained some strength. But with the
exception of Kuwait, trading volumes may remain modest in the
absence of much positive local news.
Brent oil firmed to $51.03 a barrel in early Asian
trade after hitting a low of $49.71 on Wednesday. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 0.2 percent.
With little positive local news and soft oil prices, many
institutional investors have been sitting on the sidelines and
awaiting first-quarter corporate earnings.
Kuwait's index has been outperforming most global
indexes and for that reason has been attracting heavy fund flows
from local retail speculators and some regional investors. Some
asset managers believe, however, that the index could be
vulnerable to a sharp correction later this year in the absence
of a strong fundamental base for the rally.
In Dubai, shares of loss-making builder Drake & Scull
may be bid up after it sold its ownership stake in a
Dubai development project, One Palm, to Omniyat Properties, its
partner on that joint venture project.
"This transaction marks an important milestone in the DSI
turnaround and capital restructuring plan that was initiated in
Q4 2016," the company said in a statement. The stock is down 5.8
percent since Jan. 1.
Commercial Bank of Dubai may see pressure as it
goes ex-dividend on Thursday. In Qatar, telecommunications
operator Ooredoo goes ex-dividend.
