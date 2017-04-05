FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil rally boosts petrochemical shares, lifting Saudi
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 5 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil rally boosts petrochemical shares, lifting Saudi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals lifted Saudi Arabia's stock market on Wednesday as crude oil prices climbed to near a one-month high above $54.50 a barrel, with other markets slightly higher.

All 13 Saudi petrochemical producers rose, with heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries adding 1.0 percent. The index was up 0.6 percent.

In Doha, the index was up 0.1 percent, supported by a 1.5 percent climb in Barwa Real Estate and a 0.6 percent rise in Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan which said it had formed a committee to manage its merger with Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar.

In Dubai most blue chips outperformed their smaller counterparts, helping keep the index steady near the previous session's close. Dubai Investments rose 1.6 percent and Emaar Properties was up 0.4 percent.

In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.3 percent, supported by a 0.9 percent rise in shares of newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.