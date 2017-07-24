FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consoldate, some Saudi earnings weak; Dubai charts positive
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Business
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
Venezuela
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 5:32 AM / in an hour

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consoldate, some Saudi earnings weak; Dubai charts positive

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate because of a lack of fresh, positive factors on Monday while a couple of weak earnings in Saudi Arabia may cap that market. Dubai's index remains short-term bullish technically, however.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent while oil prices have barely moved.

Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest lender, reported a 0.9 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 2.42 billion riyals ($645.30 million) as a drop in operating expenses was offset by lower operating income; SICO Bahrain had forecast 2.63 billion riyals.

Meanwhile, telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat <Mobily) posted a quarterly net loss of 189.7 million riyals; analysts had on average forecast a loss of 166 million riyals.

Dubai is technically bullish, however; the index, last at 3,596 points, has held support at the April peak of 3,573 points for the last several days, showing a good chance of a rise off that base. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.