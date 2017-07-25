MIDEAST STOCKS-Du earnings beat may aid Dubai, global environment neutral

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - An earnings beat by Dubai telecommunications firm du may help to boost that market on Tuesday, while other markets may move little as the global environment is broadly neutral.

Du reported a quarterly net profit of 446.6 million dirhams ($121.7 million), almost unchanged from a year earlier but well above forecasts of 373.2 million dirhams by SICO Bahrain and 409.3 million dirhams by EFG Hermes.

The results ended a major earnings slump; du had reported declining year-on-year profits in the preceding ten quarters. Revenues rose from a year ago and the first-half dividend stayed the same.

The Dubai index is technically short-term bullish, having broken last week above its April peak at 3,573 points.

In Saudi Arabia, National Shipping Co may see some selling after reporting that quarterly net profit plunged to 153.9 million riyals ($41.0 million) from 487.1 million riyals a year earlier, as revenues also tumbled. It cited lower shipping spot market rates and higher bunker costs.

Global equity markets are narrowly mixed while Brent oil has edged up but remains below $49 a barrel. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)