October 27, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, global equities likely to weigh on markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Weak oil prices and global equities look set to weigh on major Middle East stock markets on Tuesday in the absence of fresh positive factors to stimulate buying.

Brent crude has slipped near $47 a barrel while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent.

Dubai’s stock index, which last closed at 3,553 points, may be heading for another test of technical support around 3,500 points, from which it bounced three times in September.

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, came in at the high end of analysts’ expectations with a 7.1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 1.67 billion dirhams ($454.7 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.60 billion dirhams.

In general, however, the latest corporate earnings announcements in the United Arab Emirates have not been particularly strong. Dubai Financial Market reported a 70 percent fall in third-quarter profit while second-tier property developer Deyaar reported a 38 percent slump in profit. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

