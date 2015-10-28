CORRECTED-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai set to test technical support

(Corrects Aramex earnings)

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Stock indexes in Saudi Arabia and Dubai look set to test technial support on Wednesday as the region remains clouded by weak global equities and oil prices.

Brent crude dropped 1.5 percent to below $47 a barrel overnight, its lowest level since mid-September. This is likely to reinforce concern about Saudi Arabia’s state finances.

The Saudi index sank 3.0 percent to 7,098 points on Tuesday after the oil minister confirmed that the government was considering whether to raise domestic energy prices - one of the fiscal tightening measures it may take next year to reduce its budget deficit.

The index is now close to technical support at its August low of 6,921 points.

Dubai’s index fell 1.0 percent to 3,518 points on Tuesday, testing technical support around 3,500 points, from which it bounced three times in September. The height of its consolidation channel suggests any clean break below support would point down to the August low of 3,241 points.

Dubai-based courier Aramex reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 74.6 million dirhams ($20.31 million); analysts had forecast 79.7-88.5 million dirhams.

But mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait reported a 69 percent rise in third-quarter profit to 13.3 million dinars ($43.94 million), halting a lengthy earnings slump and beating the forecast of SICO Bahrain, which had forecast 11.1 million dinars. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)