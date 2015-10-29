MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may rebound slightly after Saudi stabilises

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may rebound slightly on Thursday after Saudi Arabia stabilised, though concern about low oil prices and a possible economic slowdown next year look likely to prevent any extended rally.

After falling for several days because of concern about expected government spending cuts next year, the Saudi index closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday at 7,118 points, suggesting investors’ panic has eased for now.

The index has technical support at its August low of 6,921 points, and may bounce further from that area, encouraged by a nearly 5 percent overnight rise of the Brent crude oil price.

The Dubai index penetrated technical support in the 3,500-point area on Wednesday and there may now be buying-back at that level, supported by a firm overnight close on Wall Street.

Nevertheless, the mood will remain cautious. A monthly Reuters survey of Middle East fund managers, published on Thursday, found them turning negative on balance towards Middle East equities - althought the United Arab Emirates remains heavily favoured compared to other markets.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi missed analysts’ estimates with a third-quarter net profit down 3 percent to 1.33 billion dirhams ($362 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 1.45 billion dirhams.

The bank said its government deposits had dropped by 48 billion dirhams in the past 12 months - a further sign of low oil prices hurting banking system liquidity in the region.

Two major Qatari companies reported better-than-expected earnings, however. Ooredoo said it doubled third-quarter profit to 756 million riyals ($207.6 million), handily beating analysts’ forecasts of 416-475 million riyals.

And Industries Qatar posted a 25 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 1.41 billion riyals; analysts had forecast an average of 1.13 billion riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)