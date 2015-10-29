FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds from near chart support, Egypt edges up
October 29, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds from near chart support, Egypt edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market rebounded from near technical support on Thursday, encouraged by an effort to have it included in MSCI’s emerging market index, while Egypt’s bourse also edged up.

The Saudi index, which dropped earlier this week on concern about expected government spending cuts next year, climbed 1.1 percent to 7,197 points as beaten-down petrochemicals and cement stocks recovered. The index has technical support at its August low of 6,921 points.

Saudi Basic Industries added 2.1 percent and City Cement Co surged 6.6 percent.

The price of Brent crude oil rose nearly 5 percent overnight. Meanwhile, Saudi state news agency SPA reported that the government’s advisory Shura Council would consider proposed measures designed to allow the stock market to enter the MSCI emerging markets index.

The report did not elaborate on the proposals, and MSCI has indicated that any entry into its index, if it happens, would not occur before 2017.

Egypt’s index rose 0.8 percent in a broad rally, with all 10 of the most heavily traded stocks gaining. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
