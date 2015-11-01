FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip after S&P downgrade of Saudi debt
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 1, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip after S&P downgrade of Saudi debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Sunday after Standard & Poor’s downgraded Saudi Arabia’s sovereign debt while keeping a negative outlook on it because of low oil prices.

The other two major rating agencies, Moody’s and Fitch, have higher ratings for the kingdom. The government and Saudi companies have minimal foreign debt, so the downgrade will not have any direct financial impact.

Nevertheless, S&P’s action feeds into investor concern about the long-term direction of Saudi finances in an era of cheap oil, and about the fiscal tightening that Riyadh may have to conduct to get its budget deficit under control. This could in turn affect the rest of the region.

The Dubai stock index sank 2.2 percent to 3,425 points after an hour, dropping below technical support around 3,500 points, which had supported it since early September.

The size of the market’s recent consolidation channel suggests a clean break of support would point down to the August low at 3,241 points.

All of the market’s 10 most heavily traded stocks dropped with builder Arabtec, which has projects in Saudi Arabia, dropping 6.1 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s index fell 0.6 percent. However, telecommunications firm Etisalat continued to edge up on hopes that after it opened its shares to buying by institutional investors, MSCI could add the stock to its emerging market index as soon as at its semi-annual review in the middle of next week.

Qatar, seen as a defensive market because of high dividend yields and the Qatari government’s comfortable financial position, edged down just 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.