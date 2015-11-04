MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong global markets may lift region

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Strong global equities markets and firm oil prices may lift Middle Eastern stock markets on Wednesday, though concern about the impact of cheap oil on Gulf economies looks likely to continue limiting any gains.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.3 percent and Brent oil climbed back above $50 a barrel overnight.

The Saudi stock index’s 1.6 percent drop on Tuesday to 6,955 points brought it near technical support at its August low of 6,921 points - a logical point for some buying-back.

In Dubai, Amlak Finance may attract buying after it reported net group profit rose to 57 million dirhams ($15.5 million) from 7 million dirhams in the same period last year.

But after Purchasing Managers’ Indexes on Tuesday showed private sector growth in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates slowing, worries about deteriorating asset quality will persist.

Late on Tuesday Fitch Ratings lowered the outlooks for the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings of Saudi British Bank , Banque Saudi Fransi and Arab National Bank to negative from stable.

It cited “a tougher operating environment facing the Saudi Arabian banking sector, mainly due to the effect of lower oil prices on government spending and the filter down effect this has on the rest of the economy.”

Moody’s cut its outlook for Oman’s banking sector to negative, for similar reasons.

A speech by Qatar’s emir on Tuesday suggested the government could curb spending growth; Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said he would avoid a big budget deficit next year and rely more on the private sector for growth.

He said subsidies for a number of state-owned companies would be stopped and some would be privatised, though he did not name them. These steps could be good for the economy and stock market in the long run, but in the short term they could reduce liquidity in the market.

Sheikh Tamim also said policy must “address the unjustified rise in real estate prices”; he did not elaborate. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)