UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Construction shares tumble as Dubai hits 11-mth low

* Gulf markets slide after renewed oil price drop

* Dubai index falls 3.6 pct

* Saudi also retreats, taking 2015 losses to 17 pct (Recasts with opening of markets)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Construction stocks headed losers as Dubai’s index fell to an 11-month low on Sunday, while a drop in oil prices and expectations of declines on international bourses next week due to the attacks in Paris also spurred selling on Gulf markets.

Dubai’s Drake & Scull plunged the maximum daily limit of 10 percent to an all-time low after the contractor reported a third-quarter net loss of 985 million dirhams ($268.18 million).

Builder Arabtec dropped 8.5 percent to take its losses to 85 percent from a May 2014 high since when several senior management have left. It has reported widening losses in the past four quarters including a third-quarter loss of 944.8 million dirhams last week.

These two stocks accounted for about a third of all shares traded on Dubai’s index as of 0831 GMT, which dropped 3.6 percent to 3,149 points to its lowest level since December 2014. All 24 traded stocks retreated.

Global stocks are seen suffering a short-term sell-off on Monday after Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that killed 129 people, while oil made its biggest weekly loss in eight months last week.

These factors likely also contributed to Sunday’s declines on Middle East markets.

The Abu Dhabi market declined, falling 2.6 percent to 4,092 points, a 12-week low.

Telecommunications operator Etisalat dropped 1.9 percent. MSCI announced over the weekend that it would add Etisalat and Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) to its emerging markets index at the end of November.

Etisalat’s shares had gained 29 percent since June when the former monopoly said it would allow foreigners and institutions to own its shares.

The reform, introduced on Sept. 15, was a prerequisite for the company to join MSCI’s emerging market index.

Nakilat eased 0.6 percent as Qatar’s benchmark slid 0.8 percent.

OIL SLUMP

Saudi Arabia’s index fell 2.4 percent, taking its 2015 losses to 17 percent. Investor confidence has weakened due to a sustained slump in oil prices, which has reduced state revenue and hurt earnings in the important petrochemicals sector.

U.S. Light Crude fell 5.1 percent on Thursday and Friday alone, after Middle East bourses last traded. Brent crude is within $2 of a new 6-1/2-year low.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) dropped 1.5 percent, Alinma Bank slipped 1.7 percent and petrochemical producer Saudi Kayan lost 1.8 percent.

In Egypt, the main index dropped 3.9 percent to a 23-month low as losers outnumbered gainers 25 to zero.