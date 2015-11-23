FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge down on weak oil prices
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge down on weak oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Monday in response to weak oil prices and a lack of fresh, positive corporate news.

Dubai’s index slipped 0.4 percent as real estate and construction firms dropped, with Union Properties losing 1.7 percent. The euro hit a seven-month low against the United Arab Emirates dirham on Monday - negative news for foreign investment in the UAE property market.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.1 percent as Aldar Properties fell 0.9 percent. However Dana Gas was again the most heavily traded Abu Dhabi stock, rising 2.3 percent after jumping 4.9 percent on Sunday, when it said a British High Court, ruling in a longstanding payment dispute, had ordered the Kurdish regional government to pay Dana’s consortium $100 million within 14 days.

Qatar’s index slid 0.7 percent with all 10 of the most heavily traded stocks lower. The most active stock, Masraf Al Rayan, dropped 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.