FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate with firm bias, Arabtec may buoy Dubai
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 24, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate with firm bias, Arabtec may buoy Dubai

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gulf markets look set to consolidate with a firm bias on Tuesday after oil prices edged up overnight, while a change of management at builder Arabtec may buoy Dubai.

Confirming a Reuters story published late on Monday, Arabtec said on Tuesday that its board had accepted the resignation of acting chief executive Mohamed al-Fahim and appointed board member Saeed al-Mehairbi in his place.

The company gave no reason and it is not clear how the loss-making firm will resolve the financial pressures on it, but investors may buy the stock - often Dubai’s most heavily traded - on the hope that the change heralds a fresh effort to strengthen Arabtec.

In Saudi Arabia, the market may continue reacting to news that the cabinet has decided to impose an annual 2.5 percent fee on undeveloped urban land designated for residential or commercial use, in an effort to deter hoarding of land and resolve a shortage of affordable housing.

However, the news came out in trading hours on Monday so the market appears largely to have factored in the tax. Real estate developer Dar Al Arkan dropped 2.3 percent on Monday - some investors fear the value of the company’s land bank could decrease as a result of the tax - while builder Al-Khodari , which could benefit if housing construction increases, added 1.4 percent.

In Egypt, poultry producers such as Cairo Poultry, Egypt Poultry and Mansoura Poultry may attract interest after the government said it would stick with buying its poultry domestically, turning its back completely on international tenders, after pressure from local producers. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.